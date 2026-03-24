Courtney Barnett Teams Up With Flea For New Single & Video “One Thing At A Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 24th, 2026 - 1:02 PM

Today, Courtney Barnett has released her new single, “One Thing At A Time,” through Mom+Pop Music. The single, accompanied by a music video directed by Lance Bangs, will serve as the focus track for Barnett’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Creature of Habit, which will be out on March 27. “One Thing At A Time” neatly encapsulating the thesis of the entire album and for two minutes, Barnett‘s internal frustrations are set against a stomping rhythm section (featuring Flea on bass) before a mid-song reckoning.

The final lyric of the song “I’m ready for a change” hangs in the air, releasing us from our inner demons as Barnett celebrates with a euphoric three-minute guitar solo. Barnett will bring Creature of Habit to the live stage, with a tour kicking off in North America this May. She is set to begin the tour in Austin on May 1 and will make stops at cities including Brooklyn, Nashville, Boston and other cities before closing out the tour in Los Angeles in August.

Creature of Habit is a bold and emotionally resonant record that explores the central question: how to get out of your own way so you can truly feel your life? Written in the wake of a relocation from Australia to Los Angeles and the closure of her long-running label Milk! Records, Barnett was grappling with changes that put the future of both her life and career in question.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer