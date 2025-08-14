Beverly Glenn-Copeland Covers “What’s Going On” And “Save The Children” by Marvin Gaye

Home News Ajala Fields August 14th, 2025 - 10:50 PM

According to Pitchfork, two years after the release of his album, The Ones Ahead, Beverly Glenn-Copeland has put his own spin on Marvin Gaye’s work. Glenn-Copeland has released new covers of two songs from Marvin Gaye’s iconic What’s Going On, “Save the Children” and “What’s Going On”. Glenn-Copeland co-produced his new covers with his wife and creative partner, Elizabeth Glenn-Copeland, as well as Thom Gill, Joseph Shabason, Jeremy Greenspan, and Bram Gielen.

“Marvin Gaye was my teacher,” Glenn-Copeland said in a press statement. “Though I didn’t get the chance to meet him in this life, his untimely death broke my heart. I still listen and learn from his wisdom. Marvin’s music is prophetic and his message of unity through love still rings true today. I’m honored to be covering these two deeply meaningful songs that captured the zeitgeist of a nation at a pivotal time in our shared history. Listen to his introspective lyrics. Dance to his soulful grooves. Get yourself alive in the hands of a master and heed his call.” Listen to Glenn-Copeland’s covers below.