Tove Lo Releases New Song and Music Video “I’m Your Girl Right?”

Home News Skylar Jameson May 13th, 2026 - 8:19 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Soon after the announcement of her upcoming album, Tove Lo has dropped a new song. The song is called “I’m Your Girl Right?” and is the first single from Tove Lo’s upcoming album Estrus, set for release later this year on September 18th. The track also came with an accompanying music video, directed by Nogari, who Tove Lo previously worked with on the “Borderline” music video that was released in 2023.

The music video for “I’m Your Girl Right?” was filmed in a former monastery just outside of São Paulo and features over 70 dancers. It’s definitely a visual that tells a story. At the beginning, we see people being made to conform through women practicing their posture by walking in place with books on their head and men getting their heads shaved. The way the video pairs expressive yet stiff choreography with emotionless facial expressions at the beginning of the video makes for an interesting performance. Everyone wears the same thing, is always in perfect formation, and nobody stands out, until the character played by Tove Lo rebels. The rebellion is characterized by the fluid movements being incorporated into the choreography she performs. Then, other people at the monastery strip their uniforms and begin to move freely as well. The music video for “I’m Your Girl” definitely reflects the feral themes Tove Lo claims make up a bulk of Estrus. She writes, “Estrus is an animal in heat. It’s primal. It’s my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There’s no good advice on this album… just a lot of feelings, no solutions.”

The song remains authentic to Tove Lo’s vulnerability around dark topics that has been a defining factor throughout her discography. Throughout the lyrics of “I’m Your Girl Right?”, Tove Lo constantly asks for reassurance, conveying a sense of insecurity through the song, but done in a way that feels like she’s yearning for acceptance. Sonically, the vocals have an eerie and ominous quality to them, which matches the visuals well. To describe “I’m Your Girl Right?” Tove Lo explains, “The first song and video from my new album ESTRUS are out. I know you’ve been waiting a long time and I hope it’s worth the wait. It was for me! Can’t wait to share the rest of this album with you. We shot this video in Brazil and I think it turned out so stunning. The best crew ever. Thank you with all my heart to Nogari and your whole team, our minds blend so beautifully twisted together.”

Tove Lo is set to release her album Estrus on September 18th of this year. She recorded the electro-pop album in Stockholm and a small fishing village in Sweden, with her longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg. She also worked with Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser, who are best known for working on the production of Addison Rae’s debut album, Addison. Only 3 days before the album is actually out, on September 15, Tove Lo will set off on her Estrus tour. She will kick off the tour in Nashville at The Pinnacle, then follow with performances in Chicago, Brooklyn, Toronto, Los Angeles and Mexico City, before heading over to Europe. In Europe, Tove Lo will begin with cities in the UK, before playing concerts in Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and more. The tour will finish in Stockholm, Sweden, where the album was conceptualized.