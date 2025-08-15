Googly Eyes Shares New Single “I Don’t Go Out” Co-Written With Tove Lo & Flume

Home News Steven Taylor August 15th, 2025 - 1:13 PM

Up and coming artist Googly Eyes has release a new single, “I Don’t Go Out,” the first taste of an upcoming project made in collaboration between her, Tove Lo and Flume with the latter artists co-writing and c0-producing. A video for this new single is available, and can be found on the YouTube channel of Googly Eyes.

The dreamy, romantic pop song mainly features the vocals of Googly Eyes. The video features her in a somewhat odd dress alongside a man i a knight mask. The two spend the entire video together, dancing, sitting together and doing other seemingly romantic things in line with the tone of the song. The track has Googly Eyes singing about how she only wants to go out if “you go out with me.”

The track marks the first collaboration Googly Eyes has done. The seeds of this collaboration with Tove Lo and Flume began with Tove Lo’s label, Pretty Swede Records. Googly Eyes’ EP Starlet was the first release under this label not by Tove Lo herself after answering a call by Tove Lo and Flume for new musicians. “I Don’t Go Out” is the first taste of an upcoming full collaborative EP by the three artists. “It’s a pretty surreal moment releasing a song I made with Tove Lo and Flume – especially since it’s my first time opening my world to collaborators.” Googly Eyes said. “I Don’t Go Out is lovestruck, tender, and for anyone who’s happiest to be in bed by 9pm with their person. It taps into two things I circle back to constantly: my instinct to retreat from the noise, and my deep, uncomplicated love for my partner. I feel really lucky to have a love like that, and to be making music about it with two artists I’ve admired for years.”