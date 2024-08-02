Tove Lo Joins The 1975’s George Daniel On Debut Solo Single “Screen Cleaner”

Home News Minnie Dao August 2nd, 2024 - 11:39 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

George Daniel, best known as the drummer of The 1975 and fiancé of pop star Charli XCX, has ventured into solo territory with his debut single, “Screen Cleaner.” The track, which features the collaborative touch of acclaimed Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, is now available through Daniel’s new Dirty Hit imprint, dh2.

“Screen Cleaner” showcases Daniel’s talent beyond the drums, highlighting his versatility as a solo artist with this electronic single. The track features Tove Lo as a co-writer who is known for her candid and often provocative songwriting. On this track, she brings her pop sensibility and musicality to produce a single that is both fresh and familiar, appealing to fans of both electronic and pop music.

In the resurgence of club music, the song is reminiscent of the traditional club classics, featuring pulsing techno beats and crisp snares that fuel its infectious energy. The repetitive dominating sound of a phone dial, woven seamlessly with Tove Lo’s voice and laughter, adds a unique and nostalgic element of late-night dance floors and early electronic music experiments. With her distinct vocals, the repeated “C’mon” is an irresistible invitation that beckons listeners onto the club floor with hypnotic and energetic beats to lose themselves in the song. The fusion of modern EDM production techniques with nostalgic techno influences creates a mesmerizing listen, making “Screen Cleaner” a notable debut for drummer George Daniel.

Listen to this newest release here:

In recent news, Tove Lo joined Kyle Minogue alongside Bebe Rexha to debut their collaborative track “My Oh My” on live stage while George Daniel and the rest of The 1975 are currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival a year in the aftermath of their controversial performance. More news on both Tove Lo and George Daniel can be found on our site.