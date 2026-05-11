Tove Lo Announces New Album Estrus For September 2026 Release, Teases New Single “I’m Your Girl Right”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 11:38 AM

According to social media, Tove Love surprised her fans by announcing her new album, Estrus will be out on September 18 and she will be dropping her new single, “I’m Your Girl Right” later this week. On the post, the Love briefly says:” ESTRUS – ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 18. I’M YOUR GIRL RIGHT? – WEDNESDAY.” Also, the artist has shared the meaning behind the album’s title.”Estrus is an animal in heat. It’s primal, contradicting emotional chaos. It’s my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There’s no good advice on this album… just a lot of feelings, no solutions :)”

ESTRUS – ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 18.

I’M YOUR GIRL RIGHT? – WEDNESDAY.https://t.co/GinVtXCyal pic.twitter.com/XuS6RNzMj7 — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) May 11, 2026

Estrus Track List

1. a lot of feelings, no solutions

2. I’m your girl right?

3. if I could I would

4. des fleurs x stromae

5. DNH

6. F.A.M.T

7. I’m the cake

8. the bad one

9. die for my art with a lonely heart

10. are we on a break

11. idiot

12. roomie

13. source of life