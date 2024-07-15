Tove Lo & Bebe Rexha Join Kylie Minogue Onstage For Live Debut Of “My Oh My”

Home News Alana Overton July 15th, 2024 - 4:14 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Global superstar Kylie Minogue was joined onstage by Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha for the highly anticipated live debut of their collaborative track, “My Oh My.” This onstage electrifying performance took place at a sold-out venue which marked a momentous occasion for fans and showcased the powerful chemistry between the three artists. As Minogue, Tove Lo and Rexha delivered a stunning rendition of the song, the audience was treated to an unforgettable night of star-studded collaboration.

With flashing lights, strong vocals and a crowd starstruck by the electrifying performance; this trio on stage created an unforgettable moment that underscored their dynamic strength and left fans eagerly anticipating more collaborative work with these three artists in the future. NME writes that “The single nods to Minogue’s mega-hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ with a “la la la” refrain.”

When the final notes of “My Oh My” concluded and echoed through the venue, the collaborative debut of Kylie Minogue, Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha left an indelible mark on the audience, promising a bright future for this powerhouse trio and their innovative musical partnership. As a result of the overwhelming response from the crowd, each artist highlights their star power and sets the stage for future projects, solidifying their status as influential figures in pop music.