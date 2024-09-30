Tove Lo Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Jealousy (From The Vault)”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

The iconic debut album that launched Tove Lo‘s career is returning as a special anniversary edition and it is called Queen Of The Clouds: X.. The expanded release features fan favorites, remixes, demos and the unreleased track “Jealousy (From the Vault).” As a whole, the tune is amazing because of how the music shakes the background with a catchy vibe, while Lo sings out the bittersweet lyrics.

“Jealousy (From the Vault)” is a highly anticipated fan favorite written in 2014 and it is finally being released as a gift to Lo‘s loyal followers. The song was co-written by Tove Lo, Mattman & Robin, and Jason Gill, and produced by Jason Gill.

The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length album, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum “Habits (Stay High)” and double platinum “Talking Body.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin