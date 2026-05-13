The Strokes Release New Autotuned Ballad “Falling Out of Love”

Home News Skylar Jameson May 13th, 2026 - 9:55 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Strokes have released a brand new song titled “Falling Out of Love”. The song is from their upcoming album Reality Awaits, which will be the band’s first album release in six years. “Falling Out of Love” will be debuted live tomorrow on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on May 14th, a week before Colbert does his last show as a late night host.

Similar to the band’s previous release, “Going Shopping”, “Falling Out of Love” features heavy use of autotune. The vocal effects give the vocals a sparklier and brighter sound than The Strokes’ music typically does. However, the song maintains the experimentation the band is known for with their unique use of the autotune on top of emotional ballad-like vocals. A music video has not been released for the song. Instead, the song is accompanied by a cover with a glossy record player, which perfectly represents how this sounds. There’s a glossiness to the song via autotune, but the song also feels like a classic with its easily followable melody and the simple instrumental. With this release, The Strokes go against what’s typical in the mainstream right now, with the song clocking in at 6 minutes long. Check out “Falling out of Love” below!

The release of this new song follows The Strokes’ release last month, “Going Shopping”. Pitchfork reports that the band sent cassettes of the song to 100 fans originally, before releasing the song on streaming. Both songs are from The Stroke’s forthcoming album, Reality Awaits, set for release on June 26th. The Strokes also have an international tour in their future and a plethora of festival shows planned. They’ll be headlining at Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Outside Lands in San Francisco and more, following their Coachella set last month.