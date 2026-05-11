Primavera Sound Buenos Aires & Sao Paulo 2026 Lineups Announced Featuring Gorillaz, The Strokes, FKA Twigs & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2026 - 6:10 PM

Primavera Sound has confirmed its eagerly awaited return to Argentina and Brazil by unveiling the lineups for its upcoming editions in Buenos Aires and São Paulo, which will take place on 28th and 29th November and 5th and 6th December respectively. The festival will thus return to two cities that are already part of its recent history: just two editions, in 2022 and 2023, were enough to forge a strong bond that has not weakened. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gorillaz, The Strokes, FKA twigs, Yung Lean, Lily Allen, CMAT and Courtney Barnett will headline the third editions of the festival in Argentina and Brazil. Primavera Sound Buenos Aires will take place on the 28th and 29th of November at a site to be announced shortly, whilst Primavera Sound São Paulo will return to the Autódromo de Interlagos on the 5th and 6th of December. Also performing will be Nation of Language, Black Pantera, Mannequin Pussy and other acts.

Also, the cultural promoters PopArt Music and Move Concerts in Argentina and Bonus Track in Brazil are embarking on this project to create the right setting for both editions, both musically and in everything that surrounds them and is also a vital part of what Primavera Sound is all about, wherever it is held. Their experience and expertise ensure that Buenos Aires and São Paulo can once again enjoy a festival that meets internationally recognised quality standards.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson