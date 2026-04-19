The Strokes Highlight CIA’s Alleged Involvement In Toppling World Leaders, Gaza Genocide, Iran War & More During Performance Of “Oblivius” At Coachella

Home News Akeem Ivory April 19th, 2026 - 10:53 AM

The Strokes delivered a powerful conclusion to their second weekend performance at Coachella 2026 with a striking video montage that boldly accused the CIA of orchestrating foreign regime changes. The montage also highlighted recent U.S.-backed violence in the Middle East, making a strong political statement. This provocative visual display perfectly accompanied their performance of the 2016 song “Oblivius.”

This performance marked a significant, public shift into overt political commentary for the band, departing from their previous weekend’s setlist and tone. The montage detailed historical allegations against the CIA, including the overthrow of governments in South America and the Middle East, involvement in the deaths of Panamanian President Omar Torrijos and Ecuadorian President Jaime Roldós in 1981, as well as accusing the U.S. government of being “found guilty” in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., citing a 1999 civil trial.

The video linked these historical actions to modern events, featuring footage of Iranian universities destroyed by bombing and finishing with an image of a military strike on “the last university standing in Gaza”. As the presentation ended abruptly with an image of a bomber plane in the air. During the performance, singer Julian Casablancas repeated the chorus, “What side you standing on?”

The Strokes will heading on a global tour across North America, the U.K., Europe and Japan, which will be kicking off in June and running through the fall. The tour will see stops in Red Rocks, London’s The O2, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and other venues. For tickets and more information, click here.