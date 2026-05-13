Kanye West Loses “Hurricane” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Via Federal Jury

Home News Skylar Jameson May 13th, 2026 - 11:51 AM

Kanye West has lost the copyright infringement lawsuit over allegedly using an uncleared sample from an instrumental track called “MSD PT2” in a live rendition of his song “Hurricane”. This ruling was made unanimously by a federal jury in Los Angeles. NME reports that he jury ruled that Kanye would personally be held liable for $176,153 and his company Yeezy LLC was ordered to pay the same amount. In addition to these hefty fines, Kanye’s retail merchandise companies, Yeezy Supply and Mascotte Holdings, are also being held liable for $40,000 each.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback