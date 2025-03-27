Kanye West Sued Over Allegedly Unauthorized Alice Merton Sample On Vultures 2 Album

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 7:52 PM

Once again, Kanye West is facing legal trouble now with German Canadian singer Alice Merton for misuse of audio. In the lawsuit, she claims West sampled her song “Blindside” for his song “Gun To My Head,” featuring Kid Cudi, without permission.

Merton allegedly claims she found out about the audio usage when West previewed the track at a party in December of 2023. She claimed she had not given the rapper permission beforehand, according to NME.

She also drew attention to West’s beliefs as he repeatedly identifies as a Nazi on social media platforms. Kanye West Sued Over Allegations Of Discrimination, Accused Of Texting Jewish Employee “Hail Hitler”

“Unwilling to compromise her personal beliefs and wanted not to be associated with,” stated Merton’s publisher.

While the track does not appear on the second rendition of the album, it did appear on the album’s deluxe edition. Merton claims that the use of the song clip has tarnished her reputation, as she allegedly has received threats from West’s fans and has accused his legal team of not responding publicly to the suit.

Kanye West Denies Assault Allegations From Former Assistant

While this is not West’s first rodeo when it came to legal trouble, fans are left to wonder how the lawsuit will impact West and what the outcome of the suit will be. It seems this is the year of controversy for Mr. West as he continues to spiral down the rabbit hole of legal issues and social media scandals, and controversies.

It is only 3 months into 2025, and Kanye West has already put his mark on this year, that is for sure.





