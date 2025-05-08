Noise Complaints Launched Against LA Warehouse Reportedly Owned By Kanye West

Home News Cait Stoddard May 8th, 2025 - 5:18 PM

According to ktla.com, a warehouse in Los Angeles said to be owned by Kanye West, is allegedly drawing complaints from nearby residents. Neighbors told KTLA on May 7, that the nondescript white building on the corner of Beverly Boulevard and Kingsley Drive in East Hollywood may have allegedly been having parties, holding rehearsals and casting calls at the location for the last few months.

“There are raves and concerts here on the weekends,” said nearby resident, Justin Wang. “On weekdays, there’s been noises, there’s been groups of men doing push-ups and other exercises over here, and you can hear music blaring from the parking lot.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA that they have received seven noise complaints from the location since the beginning of the year. The department also said that officers did respond to the building for a report of a swastika being painted on the side of it; however, they were unable to verify the date of the call, but did note that a hate crime report was taken.

Although no violent crimes have been allegedly reported, neighbors like Tierney are skeptical of the controversy surrounding their new neighbor West, such as his alleged open support for Nazis and recent claims that he allegedly engaged in oral sex with his cousin starting at the age of six years old.

“It’s across the street from a school, and I don’t think kids should necessarily deal with that imagery, especially if they don’t know what it means,” Tierney said. Other neighbors, however, do not seem to be as affected by the rapper’s presence.

“I have no idea what [the building] is…it’s kind of a mystery to me,” said Myra Mendoza. “I would say the noise bothers my older neighbors…it’s the kind of music I personally listen to but it is pretty loud at night.”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback