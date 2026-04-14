Kanye West Accused of Allegedly Punching Diner at Chateau Marmont In 2024

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 14th, 2026 - 4:03 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Kanye West has been accused of allegedly punching a diner during an incident at a well-known Los Angeles hotspot in 2024. The allegations stem from a lawsuit filed by an unidentified man who claims he was attacked without warning. The alleged altercation is said to have taken place at the famous Chateau Marmont.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 16th, 2024, in the hotel’s garden dining area late in the evening. The plaintiff, identified only as John Doe, claims that West approached his table and, without provocation, allegedly punched him in the face. The lawsuit further alleges that the impact knocked the man to the ground, causing him to hit his head and lose consciousness.

The complaint goes on to accuse West of continually striking the diner while he was unconscious, resulting in injuries that required medical attention. The plaintiff claims the alleged attack was entirely unprovoked and says he did not engage in any behavior that would justify such a confrontation.

According to NME, the lawsuit also accuses West of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, with the plaintiff seeking damages for both physical and psychological harm. The filing reportedly states that the incident has caused ongoing anxiety, humiliation and damage to the man’s personal and professional life.

West has offered a different account in public comments, suggesting the situation may have involved an interaction with his partner, though those claims are disputed in the lawsuit. As of now, the allegations remain unproven and no final legal judgment has been reached.