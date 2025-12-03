Brazilian City Officials’ Refusal to Grant Permits to Kanye West Forces Him to Cancel Concert

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 3rd, 2025 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Kanye West has been forced to cancel a high-profile concert in Brazil after city officials declined to grant the necessary permit. This move by the city was triggered by the artist’s controversial history. This week’s announcement comes after weeks of legal uncertainty and mounting pressure from local authorities.

The planned concert was to take place at the Interlagos Racetrack in São Paulo on November 29th, 2025. However, the São Paulo City Hall formally vetoed West’s use of the venue, citing his past promotion of Nazi ideology and hate speech as incompatible with public performance spaces. According to the local press, the city’s mayor, Ricardo Nunes, declared plainly, “He won’t sing a single word.” Previously, prosecutors had issued a warning that if West performed songs or made statements “glorifying Nazism,” he, along with the promoters, could be subject to immediate arrest.

According to Consequence, event organizers had already been scrambling to find an alternate venue when the permit was revoked, but ultimately notified fans that the concert would not go forward. While the cancellation marks a significant defeat for West’s planned Brazil tour, organizers have indicated hopes of rescheduling the performance (possibly in a different city) some time in 2026.

The cancellation highlights how strongly São Paulo officials are responding to concerns over hate speech. With authorities taking a firm stance, and with prosecutors ready to intervene, the decision illustrates limits for artists whose past actions and rhetoric trigger legal or civic backlash in Brazil.