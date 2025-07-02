Australia Revokes Kanye West’s Visa Due to His “Heil Hitler” Song

Home News Michelle Grisales July 2nd, 2025 - 4:56 PM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

Kanye West had his Australian visa revoked following the release of a song titled “Heil Hitler,” which openly endorses Nazism, according to Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, Tony Burke. CNN reported that the track was shared across social media and streaming services in May and includes lyrics praising Adolf Hitler.

The visa revocation comes after West’s prior history of antisemitic remarks, including posts on X where he stated, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.” Although earlier offensive statements did not result in visa action, Burke said officials reassessed his status following the song’s release.

In February of this year, he posted to X praising Hitler once again and in response Elon Musk the owner of X, unfollowed and said that his account was now considered NSFW and that the distribution of his posts would be limited due to his hateful rants over the weekend. This led to West announcing he was parting ways with the app, however his decision to do so was temporary.

“It was a lower level (visa) and the officials still looked at the law and said you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia,” Burke said during an interview with ABC. “We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry.”

Burke noted that West has family ties to Australia and had visited the country several times in the past. The rapper is married to Australian architect Bianca Censori, with the two reportedly tying the knot in December 2022. However, officials did not disclose when the visa was officially canceled.

West’s representatives have not issued a response to the development.

This is not the first time Australia has denied entry based on controversial views. In October 2024, conservative U.S. commentator Candace Owens was also barred. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else,” Burke said at the time.