Ohana Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Eddie Vedder, Alabama Shakes, Rilo Kiley & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2026 - 11:24 AM

Today, the Ohana Festival has announced the lineup for its 10th Anniversary edition, featuring Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder & Friends, Tyler Childers, Maná, Alabama Shakes, Fontaines D.C., Billy Idol, Rilo Kiley, Jon Batiste, Men I Trust, Bad Religion and other acts. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, the oceanfront festival returns on September 25–27 with more than 30 artists, three stages, thoughtfully curated environmental programming from The Cove, a sprawling outdoor art gallery and other areas. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Over the past decade, Ohana Festival has grown into one of the country’s premier destination festivals, uniquely blending world-class music, environmental activism, surf culture and philanthropy along the Southern California coastline. The festival continues to bring together legendary performers, emerging talent, and a passionate community spirit that has defined Ohana since its inception.

Founded by Vedder in 2016 and a four-time Music Festival of the Year (Global, under 30K attendance) recipient by Pollstar, awarded most recently in 2026, Ohana Festival is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the grounds, brings the festival’s core pillars to life: Oceans, Activism, Conservation, Indigenous Voices, Art,and Community Action.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela