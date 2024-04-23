Ohana Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, Jenny Lewis, Kim Gordon & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2024 - 1:16 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Pearl Jam, Neil Young with Crazy Horse lead the 2024 edition of Ohana Festival, along with powerhouse performances by Alanis Morissette, Turnpike Troubadours, Garbage, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles, Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, Crowded House, and more. Pearl Jam will headline both Friday and Sunday night in celebration of their new album, Dark Matter. Ohana will once again bring fans an incredible weekend featuring over 35 artists, thought provoking environmental and sustainability programming, a curated art gallery and more. All across three stages from an ocean setting at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA on September 27-29.

Tickets for Ohana Festival 2024 will go on sale starting with the Ten Club Pre sale on April 23 starting at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up now for a pre sale passcode to secure a ticket to the event through the general pre sale happening this Thursday, April 25 starting at 10.am. Public On Sale will follow only if tickets remain. Ticket prices are all inclusive with no fees on top.

Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016, Ohana Festival, a two-time Music Festival of the Year recipient from Pollstar Magazine, is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one of a kind area within the festival, is the cross section for art and environmentalism with passionately curated programming on the Storytelling Stage.

This special area brings to life the festival’s foundation and mission to raise awareness about issues facing the ocean and environment with discussions, exhibits and panels from world renowned conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers each day. The Cove also features an art gallery, curated by Charles R. Adler, which showcases a dynamic collection of unique pieces around music, surf, skate and activism.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried