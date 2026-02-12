Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn, Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest Team Up For New Track “Flags” From War Child Records’ HELP(2) Album

Home News Skyy Rincon February 12th, 2026 - 2:00 AM

War Child Records have shared the second offering from their forthcoming HELP(2) charity album following last month’s release of Arctic Monkeys’ “Opening Night.” The new track, “Flags” is a collaborative track featuring Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. and multi-hyphenate Kae Tempest.

Beyond the core three, the recording also boasts the talents of Johnny Marr, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Dave Okumu, Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, Gorillaz’s Seye Adelekan, Jarvis Cocker, The Libertines’ Carl Barat, Declan McKenna, Marika Hackman, English Teacher, Black Country New Road, Nadia Kadek, Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton and a 43-member children’s choir.

Speaking on the writing and recording process for the track, Tempest offered, “Me and Grian wrote our verses, responding to each other. We all worked together on Damon’s lyrics. Damon had the melody but kept the lyrics free so we could find them all together. It was a true collaboration. It’s a great album and I hope we can raise lots of funds and energy. For the children.”

The HELP(2) album is set to arrive on March 6 via the aforementioned War Child Records. The tracklist is filled to the brim with music icons and rising talent alike including The Last Dinner Party, Beth Gibbons, Beck, Arooj Aftab, Depeche Mode, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Big Thief, Cameron Winter, Pulp, Wet Leg, Foals, Bat For Lashes, Olivia Rodrigo, Anna Calvi and many more. The record is in support of War Child UK which focuses on delivering urgent aid, mental health services and education resources to children impacted by global conflicts.

HELP(2) Tracklisting

01. Arctic Monkeys – “Opening Night”

02. Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten & Kae Tempest – “Flags”

03. Black Country, New Road – “Strangers”

04. The Last Dinner Party – “Let’s do it again!”

05. Beth Gibbons – “Sunday Morning”

06. Arooj Aftab & Beck – “Lilac Wine”

07. King Krule – “The 343 Loop”

08. Depeche Mode – “Universal Soldier”

09. Ezra Collective & Greentea Peng – “Helicopters”

10. Arlo Parks – “Nothing I Could Hide”

11. English Teacher & Graham Coxon – “Parasite”

12. Beabadoobee – “Say Yes”

13. Big Thief – “Relive, Redie”

14. Fontaines D.C. – “Black Boys on Mopeds”

15. Cameron Winter – “Warning”

16. Young Fathers – “Don’t Fight the Young”

17. Pulp – “Begging for Change”

18. Sampha – “Naboo”

19. Wet Leg – “Obvious”

20. Foals – “When the War is Finally Done”

21. Bat For Lashes – “Carried my girl”

22. Anna Calvi, Ellie Rowsell, Nilüfer Yanya & Dove Ellis – “Sunday Light”

23. Olivia Rodrigo – “The Book of Love”