Bourbon & Beyond Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring Jack White, Pearl Jam, St. Vincent And More

Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 1:51 PM

The highly-anticipated return of Bourbon & Beyond is slated to take place September 15 through September 18 in Louisville, and the lineup has already been revealed. Artists like Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile will be performing.

While Jack White and Alanis Morissette will headline the festival on Thursday, September 15, Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile will headline on Friday, September 16. Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet will headline the Saturday performances, while Chris Stapleton, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee will close down the festival on its final day on Sunday.

Father John Misty, Jason Isbell, NEEDTOBREATHE, The Revivalists, Croded House, Caamp, Japanese Breakfast, Cold War Kids and more musicians will also appear at the festival. Passes are currently on sale for $10 through April 15.

“Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill said. “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!”

Several different opportunities for wine tasting and experiences with Kentucky breweries and eateries will also be available throughout the weekend at Bourbon & Beyond.

