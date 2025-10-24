Florence And The Machine Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Mannequin Pussy, CMAT & More

Home News Steven Taylor October 24th, 2025 - 4:40 PM

Indie rock band Florence and the Machine have shared dates for their upcoming tour series, the Everybody Scream North America tour. The new tour, set for spring of next year, is in support of the upcoming album of the same name, due for release later this month on October 31st.

Starting on April 8th, the tour follows the group’s tour of the UK and Europe earlier in the year. Rachel Chinouriri, Sofia Isella, CMAT and Mannequin Pussy will support the new tour on select dates. Highlights include stops at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. Full details on the tour and presales can be found on the band’s website.

Everybody Scream will be released next week, set to drop on Halloween. Two singles, “Everybody Scream” and “One of the Greats” have previously been shared off the coming new album.

Everybody Scream North America Tour

04/08/26 — Minneapolis, MN—Target Center*

04/10/26 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena*

04/13/26 — Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena*

04/15/26 — Montreal, QC—Bell Centre*

04/16/26 — Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena*

04/18/26 — Washington, D.C.—Capital One Arena†

04/19/26 — Boston, MA—TD Garden†

04/21/26 — New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†

04/24/26 — New York, NY—Barclays Center†

04/25/26 — Philadelphia, PA—Xfinity Mobile Arena†

04/28/26 — Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena‡

04/29/26 — Miami, FL—Kaseya Center‡

05/01/26 — Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena‡

05/02/26 — Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena‡

05/04/26 — Austin, TX—Moody Center‡

05/05/26 — Houston, TX—Toyota Center‡

05/07/26 — Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

05/09/26 — Glendale, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena§

05/12/26 — Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena§

05/13/26 — Portland, OR—Moda Center§

05/15/26 — San Francisco, CA—Chase Center§

05/19/26 — Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum§

05/20/26 — Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum§

*with Rachel Chinouriri

†with SOFIA ISELLA

‡with CMAT

§with Mannequin Pussy