Lizzo Announces New Album Bitch For June 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2026 - 6:44 PM

Today, Lizzo has announced that her third studio album, Bitch, will be dropping on June 5. The album’s title track “Bitch,” which interpolates Meredith Brooks’ smash hit of the same name, will be released on May 1. Lizzo, who first coined the phrase “I’m 100% that bitch” on her Diamond-selling single, “Truth Hurts” will continue to shape pop culture with her new forthcoming album.

While talking about the inspiration for the album title, Lizzo said: “Reclaiming the word Bitch is power because it’s taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love. So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity like Meredith Brooks and Missy Elliot. It was only fitting to name my album Bitch because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms and because I am 100% that bitch!”

Last month, Lizzo released “Don’t Make Me Love U”, which is a standout track from the forthcoming album. The song was met with immense praise from critics and fans alike, kicking off Lizzo’s new musical era with a striking video depicting Lizzo grappling with her past-self, reflecting and eventually evolving through learning and growth.