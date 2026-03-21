Lizzo Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Don’t Make Me Love U” 

Home News Nick Aagesen March 21st, 2026 - 5:00 PM

Lizzo has released an emotional new song and music video titled “Don’t Make Me Love U,” according to Pitchfork. Lizzo revisits her past self in this new song as she is dressed up and watching a past version of her as she is singing. In the new song she seems to be saying that she doesn’t want to love that old version of herself. She seems to be growing into a new version of herself as she dons a new look, with platinum blonde hair and a silver silk dress.

This old version of her from the video seems to be the version from 2019 and from a Cuz I Love You time. This is the first music released by Lizzo in 2026 and the first since her last album released in 2023. Lizzo has stayed busy without releasing new music taking on an acting role as Sister Rosetta Tharp in an upcoming movie as well as releasing her first children’s book in September. Lizzo has also stayed busy with live performances, back in February she kicked off a series of live Jazz Club performances in LA as well as New York. These took place at the Blue Note Jazz Club in both the New York and LA locations.