Lizzo Announces Winter 2026 Intimate Blue Note Jazz Club Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2026 - 5:39 PM

Today, Emmy Award-winning superstar singer, songwriter, rapper, instrumentalist and actress Lizzo has announced a series of 12 shows at Blue Note Jazz Club in both their New York and Los Angeles locations. These intimate shows will feature unique jazz and flute arrangements of Lizzo’s hit songs curated for these limited run performances. The shows will kick off in LA on February 20, 21 and 22, before crossing over to New York for February 27, 28 and March 1. Each date will have both an 8 P.M. and a 10:30 P.M. showing. Get LA tickets HERE and NY tickets HERE.

Lizzo has left an indelible and incomparable mark on popular culture. She has garnered numerous accolades, notched two Hot 100 number one smashes, earned dozens of gold, platinum, multi-platinum certifications, packed arenas worldwide and shined in blockbuster films. Lizzo notably made history in 2023 when she emerged as “the first black woman to receive ‘Record of the Year’ at the Grammy Awards since 1994” for the two time Platinum “About Damn Time.”

Blue Note Jazz Tour Dates

2/20 – 22 – Blue Note Jazz – Los Angeles, CA

2/27 – 3/1 – Blue Note Jazz – New York City, NY