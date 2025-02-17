Lizzo Reveals She Nearly Started Band Called Pussy Lasers With SZA

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 6:01 PM

According to nme.com, Lizzo has revealed that she and SZA almost formed a rock band called Pussy Lasers with an unnamed artist. The singer shared the story during a Twitch stream on February 14, where she was recalling recording SZA’s song “F2F” from her 2022 album SOS: “We just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry. We had this little period of time where we were just linking up in the studio. One particular night, mind you, we was gonna start a rock band, called Pussy Lasers. Oh my gosh, she not gonna get mad if I say this.”

The artist adds: “We were going to start a rock band called Pussy Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her.”

Lizzo then went on to say that, though 'F2F' wasn't necessarily going to become a Pussy Lasers song, they knew it "could be" due to its edgier, rock-influenced sound.

“I was like, this shit is hard, though… I was like, ‘Man, pull that Pussy Lasers shit up,’ and let me tell you something: I sat and watched this girl freestyle the whole fucking song,” Lizzo said. “She ate that shit… At the end of it… I was like, ‘That’s the song.’” In other news, Lizzo is currently teasing her upcoming new era by telling fans she is “truly coming to gag throats” with new music.