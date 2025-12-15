Lizzo Responds To Fat-Shaming Allegations Being Removed From Former Employees’ 2023 Lawsuit

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 6:25 PM

According to Billboard.com, Lizzo is celebrating a legal victory after fat-shaming allegations from a 2023 lawsuit that was filed by three of her ex-dancers, Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams. The alleged lawsuit was dismissed by a Superior Court judge and the accusers decided to drop their appeal.

The Detroit native posted a video to TikTok and Instagram on December 15, which featured text of a statement of Lizzo speaking out about her accusers dropping the “fat-shaming” allegations against her. “The-fat shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers,” the statement begins. “They conceded it had no merit in court. There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out.”

Allegedly, Lizzo said it was actually a secret recording that led to the dancers’ dismissal and the artist has allegedly denied ever firing anyone over gaining weight. Lizzo alleged that a private conversation she had was filmed without her consent and sent to another former employee. Back in a February 2024 ruling, Judge Epstein agreed that the fat-shaming allegations were barred by First Amendment protections and belied by evidence that the dancers were fired for recording a private meeting. The dancers initially appealed that decision but they opted in November to drop the appeal.

“They weren’t fired for gaining weight,” she insisted. “They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees. I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported people with bigger bodies and shared my platform with them.”

The 37-year-old continued: “This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I’m so grateful for this victory. I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”

While the fat-shaming allegations have been dropped, the case will still move forward against Lizzo and her production company. The trio of accusers alleged that Lizzo subjected them to alleged sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.