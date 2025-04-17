Lizzo Opens Up About Her Mental Health Break

Home News Steven April 17th, 2025 - 3:07 PM

Lizzo recently spoke on her recent “gap year” from music while preparing for her return.

While on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Lizzo spoke on the reasoning behind the break, and thoughts from her time away from the public eye.

The gap year came as a break for her mental health and “protecting [her] peace,” following recent criticism and controversy the singer found herself in. She reflected upon how she presented herself to the public.

“I don’t feel like I’ve expressed myself fully in the last two years, like how I want to.” Lizzo said. “I feel like I’ve been kind of holding my tongue and like staying to myself, but I think that it’s for the best… Sometimes it’s just unnecessary and sometimes it can get you into some stuff you wasn’t even trying to get into because people will misinterpret it and run with it.”

The singer continued, discussing the changes to her reputation after a series of allegation and sexual harassment lawsuits were filed against her in 2023. “I think when it was out of my control and someone else could tell a story about me that wasn’t true and people believed it, it crushed me,” she said.

Lizzo had been sued by three former dancers, claiming they had faced sexual harassment and an overall hostile work environment while touring with the singer. Lizzo has repeatedly denied these claims, and in December 2024 the charges against the singer were dropped.

The lawsuit had “completely blinded” the singer and contributed to her desire to take this break. The singer had famously said “I quit” in an instagram post shortly after the controversy. Though contemplating leaving the industry, she has stated she has no plans of that going forward:

“I’m never gonna stop… If anything, I’m more careful now. I can’t just let any author into my life who can make me a villain. I can’t do that anymore. ‘Cause I’m the author and taking back my narrative by continuing to tell my story from me. And thank you for giving me the opportunity to do that.”