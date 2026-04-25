Evanescence Live Debut “Who Will You Follow” During Sick New World Festival

Amy Lee and co just performed their recently released song “Who Will You Follow” during their set at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada! The track was shared as the latest single from Evanescence’s forthcoming album Sanctuary which is set to arrive on June 5.
SNW | @Evanescence performing their new single “Who Will You Follow” for the first time at @snwfest! 🤘🔥 #Evanescence pic.twitter.com/t69kIjeoOl
— Games Of Evanescence (@GamesOfEV) April 26, 2026
Setlist
Sick New World Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV, United States#evanescence #tour #sicknewworld #sanctuary pic.twitter.com/md8klVAjTK
— EvShadow (@evshadow) April 26, 2026
Photo credit: Colin Hancock