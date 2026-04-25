Evanescence Live Debut “Who Will You Follow” During Sick New World Festival

Home News Skyy Rincon April 25th, 2026 - 9:29 PM

Amy Lee and co just performed their recently released song “Who Will You Follow” during their set at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada! The track was shared as the latest single from Evanescence’s forthcoming album Sanctuary which is set to arrive on June 5.

SNW | @Evanescence performing their new single “Who Will You Follow” for the first time at @snwfest! 🤘🔥 #Evanescence pic.twitter.com/t69kIjeoOl — Games Of Evanescence (@GamesOfEV) April 26, 2026