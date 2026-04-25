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Evanescence Live Debut “Who Will You Follow” During Sick New World Festival

April 25th, 2026 - 9:29 PM

Evanescence Live Debut “Who Will You Follow” During Sick New World Festival

Amy Lee and co just performed their recently released song “Who Will You Follow” during their set at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada! The track was shared as the latest single from Evanescence’s forthcoming album Sanctuary which is set to arrive on June 5.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

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