Evanescence Return With New Track “Afterlife” For Netflix’s Devil May Cry Series

Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 5:40 PM

American rock band Evanescence makes a return with their new song “Afterlife,” a dark, electrifying track that will feature in the Netflix animated series Devil May Cry. Known for their haunting melodies and emo rock music, Evanescence delivers a track that is both supernatural and intense, complementing the dark nature of the video game, soon to be a show.

The song was released earlier today and was accompanied by a lyric video. Showing various clips of the show. The song’s instrumental is dominated by intense drumming and guitar riffs and is very much rock-centered. Amy Lee, lead vocalist, soars strongly throughout the song with her voice weaving in perfectly with the instrumental. The song works incredibly with the show scenes fitting between the themes of good and evil.

The lyrics hint at something supernatural or on the edge of mortality, for example, the lyric “See you in the afterlife” shows the embracing of the character’s potential fate. The song lyrics and beat capture the gothic sound of Evanescence perfectly, which can be heard in songs like “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal.”

“I’m very excited about ‘Afterlife,’ it was our first time to get back in the studio recording since The Bitter Truth. Super fun, super grateful for the opportunity,” stated Amy Lee, according to Loud Wire.

Once again, Evanescence proves they truly are the masters of gothic rock. It seems that they have more with an album on the way that is still a work in progress.

“We are happily, deeply in the creative process on the new album and a couple of other side things like this,” Amy Lee stated.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock





