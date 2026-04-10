Evanescence Announce New Album Sanctuary For June 2026 Release, Share New Single “Who Will You Follow”

Home News Steven Taylor April 10th, 2026 - 1:10 PM

After much buzz and discussion about a new album, and nearly five years after the last studio release from the band, Evanescence have officially announced Sanctuary, their sixth studio album. The announcement came with the first serving of the album’s sound, a single titled “Who Will You Follow,” which as Blabbermouth reports comes ahead of Sanctuary‘s full release set for June 5th. An official lyric video for “Who Will You Follow” can be found on the group’s YouTube channel.

The video features gothic red text over an abstract, animated black and white background. The track starts with a small piano section and singer Amy Lee’s iconic vocals, the track quick exploding with a heavy guitar riff after dropping the title. The song has percussion building up with Lee’s vocals, slowly adding in the strums of an electric guitar before another drop features more shredding of the guitar and dramatic piano notes. It makes for an exciting first taste of the album, showing the band hasn’t lost it’s touch.

“This album is over three years in the making,” said Amy Lee, “and finally listening back to it all at once, about to release it to the world, I am so damn proud of every second of it. It’s overwhelming. Working on it has been my outlet for so much that feels wrong and out of control, and a place to ignite hope through the power of music and connection… good thing we have the tour all lined up or I wouldn’t know what to do with myself now! I’ve been completely obsessed. I’m dying for the fans to hear this.”

In addition Sanctuary, Evanescence is also set to kick off a world tour on June 11th, shortly after the album’s release. In addition to it’s digital, CD and box set releases on June 5th, a double vinyl of the album is also set to drop on September 4th. “Who Will You Follow” is the third track off the twelve song tracklist.

Sanctuary Tracklist

01. Beautiful Lie

02. Tell Me When You’ve Had Enough

03. Who Will You Follow

04. Rapture

05. Afterlife

06. Sanctuary

07. How Do I Heal

08. About Us

09. Calm Down

10. Self Destruct

11. Forever Without You

12. Wide Open Heart