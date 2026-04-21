Suki Waterhouse Announces New Album Loveland For July 2026 Release Featuring Collaborations With Aaron Dessner, Amy Allen & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 1:25 PM

Today, indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse has announced that her new album, Loveland is set for release on July 10, through Island Records. The artist will release the album’s second single “Tiny Raisin” this Friday, which offers listeners another glimpse into Loveland. Over the course of 14 tracks that were co-written by Waterhouse the album wrestles with that contrast and tension, while navigating the fractures in one’s identity.

The singer created Loveland with some of music’s brightest luminaries including Amy Allen, Aaron Dessner, Joel Little, Dan Wilson, her longtime collaborators Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay. “Loveland to me lives in the distance between a former self who felt most alive in romance, fantasy and momentum, and a present self reaching for something steadier, more intimate and more true. That split is deepened by motherhood, and by the strange feeling of becoming someone new while still carrying the shape of who you were before,” said Waterhouse.

Loveland follows Suki’s sophomore album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which established her as an evocative storyteller, consummate creative and a powerhouse live performer. The album was released to critical acclaim with Interview Magazine calling it “her most vulnerable body of work yet” to the Los Angeles Times praising how she “sparkles and shines” on the album and SPIN hailing that it “marks an important milestone, solidifying her as an artist with a presence as enigmatic as it is captivating.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock