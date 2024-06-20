Suki Waterhouse Announces New Album Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin For September 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Supersad”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2024 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Suki Waterhouse has announced the release of Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which is her new 18 track double album that will be out worldwide on Friday, September 13 from Sub Pop. The artist’s music sounds like a collage of her inspirations, experiences and emotions stitched together by honeyed vocal delivery, bright eyed melodies and evocative storytelling. It doubles as a mirror image of her life as a consummate creative, artist, actress, model, and mother, yet it also breaks the glass to unveil raw truth.

Waterhouse leans on an ever evolving sonic palette to convey what she’s feeling whether it be folky Americana, nineties alternative, turn of the century indie or handcrafted otherworldly pop. Now, the platinum certified songstress asserts herself as a versatile, vibrant and vital presence on Memoir of a Sparklemuffin.

The artist also shares “Supersad,” which is the lead single that bursts out of the gate and kickstarted by fast paced drum fills and garage-y guitars. The single was produced by Brad Cook and the album’s Executive Producer Eli Hirsch, and written by Suki with Chelsea Balan, John Mark Nelson, and Lilian Caputo. As for the music video, Waterhouse plays a bed rot protagonist and her game show fairy godmother. The sparkling new visual is from filmmaker and longtime creative collaborator Émilie Richard-Froozan.

Sparklemuffin Tracklist

1. Gateway Drug

2. Supersad

3. Blackout Drunk

4. Faded

5. Nonchalant

6. My Fun

7. Model, Actress, Whatever

8. To Get You

9. Lullaby

10. Big Love

11. Lawsuit

12. OMG

13. Think Twice

14. Could’ve Been A Star

15. Legendary

16. Everybody Breaks Up Anyway

17. Helpless

18. To Love