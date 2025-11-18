Hinterland Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Wet Leg, Lorde, Suki Waterhouse & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 12:13 PM

Today, Hinterland Music Festival has announced its all-star lineup for the 11th annual edition, which will be taking place on July 30 – August 2, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Hinterland has become known for bringing top-tier talent, as well as artists on the verge of breaking out, to the heart of the Midwest in the Iowa countryside. The 2026 lineup highlights include KATSEYE, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, Kali Uchis, Jessie Murph, Santigold, Wet Leg, MUNA and other acts will be performing as well. For tickets and more information, click here.

Snow Strippers, Audrey Nuna, Frost Children, Porch Light, Paris Paloma, Sofia Isella, Saint Avangeline, The Format, CMAT, Waylon Wyatt, Amble, Julia Wolf, Young Miko and other talented souls.

Hinterland Music Festival is a four-day music event curated for people, who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in Saint Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des Moines, IA. The annual festival features a blend of music, camping, art, craft vendors, family engagement and other fun stuff. The inaugural Hinterland, held in 2015, established a fresh and unique music festival getaway that thousands look forward to every summer, delivering an elevated personal experience without the overwhelming crowds of larger festivals.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela