Carl Barât and Suki Waterhouse Perform “Can’t Stand Me Now” by The Libertines

Jasmina Pepic August 28th, 2025 - 8:14 PM

Carl Barât and Suki Waterhouse performed “Can’t Stand Me Now” by The Libertines last night. On August 25th, the two musicians performed together at Waterhouses performance in London. Waterhouse surprised the audience by inviting Libertines member Barât to the stage to for a rendition of the band’s 2004 hit single ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’.

According to NME, Waterhouse played a headline gig at the O2 Forum Kentish Town as part of her current US and European tour. It comes in support of her second studio album, ‘Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin’, which was released last year.

After airing ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’, Waterhouse played her regular cover of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. During the show the musician also performed the song at Reading & Leeds 2025 last weekend, and during her set at last year’s All Points East Waterhouse will be playing in a second show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town tonight (August 26) before heading to Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Thursday (28).

In an NME interview last year, the singer explained how writing ‘Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin’ during her pregnancy had shaped its production. “The beautiful thing about making this record was that I had this very physical deadline – not just one where it’s like, ‘You should turn it in then’, but a very physical one,” she explained. “That was something that I really leaned into with this project, and not being able to leave my living room for a couple of months was probably the best thing for it.”