Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song “Featherweight” From The Buccaneers Season 2 Soundtrack

Home News Skyy Rincon June 18th, 2025 - 11:00 PM

Suki Waterhouse has returned with the release of a new song entitled “Featherweight.” The track is from the original soundtrack of season 2 of the Apple TV+ original series The Buccaneers. The show boasts an all-female soundtrack including music from Empress Of, Madi Diaz, Miya Folick, Jade Bird, Holly Humberstone, Emily Kokal and more.

“Featherweight” is just as airy and dreamy as one might expect from the title. It is melodic and emotional with lyrics that speak to vulnerability: ““I might fly away…you give too much to take/I’m way full/It’s okay, blow me off/I’m featherweight/I’m so gone.”

As previously mentioned, Empress Of contributed her song “Little Secret” to the soundtrack with Kacy Hill and Jade Bird throwing their hats into the ring with “Chasing After You” and “Can’t Forget” respectively.

Waterhouse recently released a brand new bonus track from the deluxe edition of her 2024 album Memoir Of A Sparklemuffin entitled “The Bellboy (One Last Crush).” She will also be teaming up with Laufey for a fall tour later this year.

The Buccaneers: Season 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) Tracklist

DISC 1:

1. MAIN TITLE REMIX (remix of North American Scum (feat. Miya Folick) by Emily Kokal) Remixed by Chloé Caillet

2. Little Secret by Empress Of

3. Chasing After You by Kacy Hill

4. Featherweight by Suki Waterhouse

5. Can’t Forget by Jade Bird

6. Something To Burn by Madi Diaz

7. Miss You To Death by Holly Humberstone

8. Worry by BEKA

9. Never The Same by Jana Diab

10. What Would We Do by Emily Kokal

11. 2U by Emily Kokal

DISC 2:

1. Wedding by AVAWAVES

2. Aunt Nell by AVAWAVES

3. Lizzy by AVAWAVES

4. Affairs by AVAWAVES

5. The Institution by AVAWAVES

6. To Have A Voice by AVAWAVES

Photo credit: Colin Hancock