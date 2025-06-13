Suki Waterhouse Shares Brand New Bonus Track “The Bellboy (One Last Crush)”

Home News Steven Taylor June 13th, 2025 - 5:06 PM

Artist and actress Suki Waterhouse released a new Deluxe version of her 2024 album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. The deluxe version is packed with plenty of new materials and tracks, including the new single “The Bellboy (One Last Crush).” The track can be found on Waterhouse’s YouTube channel.

The track begins slow and emotional, lead almost entirely by a piano and Waterhouse’s vocals. It’s only towards the end do the instrumentals pick up, with some light and steady drumwork as the song swells towards the conclusion of Waterhouse’s struggles with relationships. She spends the song recounting nights and going through her emotions along the way, asking herself “is there one last crush in New York City?” The moody and somber track comes as the first additional track on the new deluxe release.

Memoir of a Sparklemuffin (Deluxe) features 30 tracks, 12 being new to this release. Alongside “The Bellboy (One Last Crush)” comes another 7 entirely new tracks for a total of 8 entirely new tracks. The additional 4 are live recordings, such as a version of the track “Yeah! Oh, Yeah!” featuring Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields. Alongside the deluxe edition’s release, Waterhouse also released a 30-minute documentary of her Sparklemuffin Tour to her YouTube channel.

The documentary contains interviews, behind the scenes clips as well as live performances from the tour itself. Waterhouse is still set to stay on the road, however, with further tour dates announced supporting Grammy-award winning Icelandic artist Laufey.

Memoir of a Sparklemuffin (Deluxe) Tracklisting

1. Gateway Drug

2. Supersad

3. Blackout Drunk

4. Faded

5. Nonchalant

6. My Fun

7. Model, Actress, Whatever

8. To Get You

9. Lullaby

10. Big Love

11. Lawsuit

12. OMG

13. Think Twice

14. Could’ve Been A Star

15. Legendary

16. Everybody Breaks Up Anyway

17. Helpless

18. To Love

19. The Bellboy (One Last Crush)

20. Everything You Feared

21. So Close

22. Mother

23. Cliffhanger

24. Floating Down Confidence River

25. Sexy to Someone (BBC Live from Maida Vale)

26. Dream Woman

27. On This Love

28. Yeah! Oh, Yeah! (Live from Brooklyn Paramount)

29. My Fun (Live from Brooklyn Paramount)

30. Good Looking (Live from Brooklyn Paramount)