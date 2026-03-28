Suki Waterhouse Returns With Dreamy New Single “Back In Love”

Home News Akeem Ivory March 28th, 2026 - 7:11 PM

Platinum-certified indie pop songstress Suki Waterhouse returns with her new single “Back in Love,” rooted in grand instrumentation combining the flair of ‘70s rock with ‘90s psychedelia. “Back in Love” paints a picture of coming back to your light, feeling your most complete – literally falling back in love with yourself. Suki co-wrote “Back in Love”alongside her longtime collaborators Natalie Findlay and Jules Apollinaire, with the latter serving as producer on the track.

“The phrase ‘Back in Love’ reflects many ideas,” Suki shares. “For me, it’s about coming back to your sense of self after having an identity shift.”

At the heart of the song lies a roaring horn section that exudes a hopeful, joyous feeling, kicking everything off with a bang. The buoyant single arrives with a vibrant, fantastical music video directed by Kaz Firpo that sees Suki taking center stage in an eternal nightclub.

Her previous album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, established Suki as an evocative storyteller, consummate creative, and a powerhouse live performer. The album was released to critical acclaim, with Interview Magazine calling it “her most vulnerable body of work yet,” the Los Angeles Times praising how she “sparkles and shines” on the album, and SPIN hailing that it “marks an important milestone, solidifying her as an artist with a presence as enigmatic as it is captivating.”

Listen to “Back in Love HERE.