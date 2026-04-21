CBGB Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Morrissey, Sex Pistols, Interpol & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2026 - 12:20 PM

Today, CBGB and OMFUG has announced the return of the CBGB Festival,which is being presented in partnership with The Bowery Presents. The event will betaking place on Saturday, September 26, at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, NY. Building on last year’s raucous inaugural success and punk’s 50th anniversary, this year’s stacked line-up features legends Morrissey and Patti Smith, NYC’s own Interpol, Sex Pistols (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock) ft. Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Mannequin Pussy and other talented souls.

Also, the festival is a hometown celebration of New York’s underground legacy, as much as it is a one-of-a-kind destination event. The stages will feature generation-spanning acts, from Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen’s Ramones tribute band The Return of Jackie and Judy, and Buzzcocks to CBGB-era hardcore staples Circle Jerks, Agnostic Front and Haywire, plus today’s torchbearers Upchuck, Militarie Gun, High Vis, Bad Nerves, Panic Shack and Violet Grohl. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Building on last year’s CBGB Festival, we’ve worked hard to create an even stronger experience for fans this year. For decades, CBGB defined the punk scene and helped shape a generation of music lovers in New York and beyond. This year’s lineup honors that legacy while celebrating the past, present, and future of punk and alternative music. No other festival on the East Coast offers that,” said CBGB’s Phil Sandhaus.