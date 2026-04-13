Sombr Announces Fall 2026 Tour Dates With Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, King Princess & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2026 - 6:06 PM

Following a standout Coachella debut on Saturday night, SOMBR has announced his fall arena headline YOU ARE THE REASON TOUR for North America. The 37-date run will start in Mexico City, at the Pepsi Center and will see the 20-year-old global phenom perform with his band on legendary stages such as Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York City on November 23. Support will be from Interpol, The Last Dinner Party, Tom Odell, Dove Cameron, Balu Brigada, King Princess, The Hellp and Hannah Jadagu. For tickets and more information, click here.

On Saturday night, SOMBR and his band played to tens of thousands of ecstatic fans in the desert. Los Angeles Times noted his performance “drew so many fans that they were stretching to the outer edges of the field.” While Rolling Stone applauded his set for delivering “undeniable rock star energy.” A surprise appearance from Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins for a performance of their hit classic “1979” drew widespread praise, with Rolling Stone noting “if he needed a rock legend’s cosign, this was a perfect one to get,” and Los Angeles Times observing their performance as “one of the moments that simultaneously proved that rock never died and it’s on the rise.”

SOMBR Tour Dates

4/18—Coachella (Weekend Two)—Indio, CA

5/24—BottleRock Napa Valley—Napa, CA

7/ 30 – Lollapalooza Festival – Chicago, IL

8/1 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/11—Sziget Festival—Budapest, Hungary

8/13 – Syd For Solen – Denmark, Copenhagen

8/14—Øyafestivalen—Oslo, Norway

8/ 15 – Way Out West – Gothenburg, Sweden

8/16 – Flow – Helsinki, Finland

8/20 – Openair Gampel – Gampel, Switzerland

8/22 – Lowlands – Biddingghuizen, Netherlands

8/23 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt – Belgium

8/26 – Rock En Seine – Paris, France

8/ 28 – Electric Picnic – Stradbally, Ireland

8/29—Reading Festival—Reading, UK

8/30 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

9/1 – Superbloom – Munich, Germany

9/11 – Fono Festival – Quebec City, QC

9/12—Sommo Festival—New Glasgow, NS