Bruce Springsteen, Dr. Dre, Patti Smith, Steve Earle & More Perform “People Have The Power” At 2026 American Music Honors

Home News Guillaume Oded April 20th, 2026 - 12:14 AM

The 2026 American Music Honors took place Saturday night at the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center at Monmouth University. The evening honored Dr. Dre, Patti Smith, The Doors, Dionne Warwick and the E Street Band in a ceremony that felt like a convergence of American musical history.

On the night, the roster of honorees and guests took the stage for a collaborative performance of Patti Smith’s “People Have the Power,” launching into a joyful, star-filled finale. Dr. Dre stood beside Steve Earle, singing along and shaking a tambourine. The “Boss” himself, Bruce Springsteen, shared a mic and traded lyrics with Patti Smith, while Flavor Flav hugged everyone in sight. As Consequence noted, it was the kind of cross-genre spectacle that “you have to see to believe.” click here

On the second part of the performance the doors were being honored, as Bruce Springsteen joined surviving drummer of The Doors John Densmore, Steve Van Zandt, and the Disciples of Soul House Band to perform “Light My Fire” one of the doors most famous song. Densmore touched on his long history with the Springsteen family, a long time ago when The Doors played in Asbury Park and Bruce spring was in the audience, as he joked that maybe the door did help Bruce connect with Patti Sacialfa, who later became his wife and that his wife really is “The Boss” in the relationship, even though it’s a title Bruce Springsteen is known for.





