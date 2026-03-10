Modest Mouse Share New Single “Look How Far” Featuring Former Sleater-Kinney Drummer Janet Weiss

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2026 - 3:23 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, having held their first-ever cruise festival, Ice Cream Float, last month, Modest Mouse are gearing up to go back on the road this spring and ahead of that, they band has shared the new single, “Look How Far.” As a whole, the ditty a short one because clocks in at just under two minutes but it has Modest Mouse’s classic rock and punk sound. Plus, the credits list Janet Weiss, formerly of Sleater-Kinney, as playing drums on it.

And speaking of the tour, Modest Mouse added new shows in July and August, including multiple California dates and shows in Chicago, Portland, St. Paul, Philadelphia, and other cities. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time, with a presale for their Ice Cream Party fanclub starting on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock