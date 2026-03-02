The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2026 - 1:04 PM

Today, the Sex Pistols, Steve Jones, Paul Coo, and Glen Matlock, featuring Frank Carter have confirmed their return to the stage by announcing the rescheduled North American tour dates for tall 2026. The tour was originally halted in September 2025 after guitarist Steve Jones sustained a broken wrist, forcing the cancellation of all remaining North and South American dates before a single show was played. With Jones now fully recovered, the band is set to resume plans to celebrate 50 years since the Sex Pistols’ formation by bringing this long-awaited run to audiences across the continent.

The tour will kick off on September 11, at Dallas’ historic Longhorn Ballroom, marking the band’s first return to the venue since their infamous and chaotic 1978 performance. The 2026 run represents a major milestone for the Sex Pistols, serving as a definitive celebration of five decades since the band first ignited a movement that reshaped music and outsider culture worldwide. In addition to rescheduling select dates originally announced for 2025, the band has added new performances in Austin, Boston, Columbus, Houston, Kansas City, Phoenix, Nashville, Salt Lake City and San Diego. For tickets and more information, click here

Sex Pistols Tour Dates

9/11 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom *

9/12 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

9/13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

9/15 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

9/17 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

9/21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY *

9/22 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ~

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

9/28 – Boston, MA – Royale

9/29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

10/1 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora *

10/3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore *

10/4 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

10/6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore *

10/9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ~

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10/12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo *

10/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

10/16 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium *

* = rescheduled date

~ = rescheduled date at new venue