The Linda Lindas, Bikini Kill’s Kathi Wilcox & Erica Dawn Lyle And The Raincoats’ Vice Cooler Debut Collaborative New Single “Lost In Thought”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 3rd, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Teen punk rock band The Linda Lindas have teamed up with members of riot grrrl pioneers Bikini Kill as well as Vice Cooler of experimental post-punk group The Raincoats. Their track “Lost In Thought”, which is featured on the collaborative new album LAND TRUST: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color, is accompanied by an energetic new music video which can be viewed below.

The video features all four members of the girl band rocking out in the backyard while head banging. Lyle can be seen shredding the guitar while Wilcox lends her talent to the bass. Cooler’s energy is vividly clear with his drumming throughout.

The song is featured on the sixteen track LAND TRUST record which includes collaborations with Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, The Raincoats and many more. All profits from the album will benefit Northeast Farmers Of Color Land Trust, an Indigenous-led grassroots organization. The organization’s goal is to return land to Indigenous peoples, enable land stewardship and control by acquiring farmland.

Last month, Kathleen Hanna’s contribution “Mirrorball” was released to the public, foreshadowing the sheer amount of stimulating content that was yet to come. The Lindas Lindas have remained active throughout the past few years, being included on the 2022 lineup for POP Montreal Music Festival as well as the 2021 lineup for Head In The Clouds. After their performance of “Racist Sexist Boy” went viral, they signed with Epitaph and were invited to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

LAND TRUST: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color Tracklist

1. Decoder Ring (Featuring Katie Alice Greer)

2. Lost In Thought (Featuring The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)

3. Mirrorball (Featuring Kathleen Hanna)

4. Debt Collector (Featuring Kim Gordon)

5. Soul Fire Farm (Featuring Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)

6. The Immortals (Featuring Brontez Purnell)

7. Can’t Fight Me (Featuring Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

8. Agave (Featuring The Raincoats)

9. Break A Window (Featuring Rachel Aggs, Emily Retsas)

10. Flashes Of Knowing (Featuring Christina Billotte)

11. Cracks In The Ceiling (Featuring Ali Carter, Emily Retsas)

12. Star Fuck (Featuring Louisahhh)

13. Bodies (Featuring Kelley Deal, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register)

14. PS Forever (Featuring Satomi Matsuzaki)

15. Never Was (Featuring Ivy Jeanne, Mike Watt)

16. Hearing Myself Again (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood)