Coachella Confirms Kacey Musgraves as Weekend 2 Surprise Set

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 15th, 2026 - 4:49 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Kacey Musgraves is officially heading back to the desert. The Grammy-winning artist has been confirmed as a surprise addition to weekend two of Coachella 2026, adding a late-breaking twist to one of the year’s biggest live music events. Her appearance continues the festival’s tradition of unexpected performances that generate major buzz among fans.

Musgraves is scheduled to perform on Saturday during the second weekend of the festival, taking over the Mojave stage in a coveted afternoon slot. The surprise booking replaces the same position held by Jack White during weekend one, maintaining Coachella’s rotating guest format for that time slot. Reports indicate her set will run for roughly 50 minutes, giving fans a substantial showcase rather than a brief cameo.

According to NME, the announcement came as part of the official weekend two schedule reveal, confirming long-running speculation that a major artist would fill the mystery slot. The performance also marks Musgraves’ return to Coachella for the first time since her 2019 appearance, signaling a notable comeback to the festival stage.

The timing aligns with a busy period for the singer, who is preparing to release her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere in early May. That rollout has already included new music and creative promotional efforts, making her Coachella set a high-profile moment to debut fresh material.

Coachella 2026 continues to feature a wide-ranging lineup across genres, with headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G. Within that mix, Musgraves’ addition brings a distinct country and Americana influence, further diversifying the festival’s sonic landscape.