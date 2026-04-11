Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella Set Features Scenes from Sam Elliott, Susan Sarandon, Cory Fogelmanis, Will Ferrell and Samuel L. Jackson

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 11th, 2026 - 5:26 PM

Sabrina Carpenter turned her Coachella set into a cinematic spectacle packed with surprise celebrity moments. The performance blended music with storytelling, creating a Hollywood-inspired experience that unfolded in segments throughout the night. Instead of traditional guest performers, she brought in actors to play characters woven into the show’s narrative.

The show opened with a short film featuring Sam Elliott, setting the tone for the Old Hollywood theme. As the performance progressed, Susan Sarandon appeared in a dramatic segment portraying an older version of Carpenter, delivering a reflective monologue in a drive-in-style scene. Cory Fogelmanis joined her in the same sequence, adding a nostalgic nod for longtime fans of Carpenter’s earlier acting career.

Midway through the set, the tone shifted to comedy when Will Ferrell appeared as a fictional stage electrician. He interrupted the show with a humorous bit about fixing a staged power outage, before “restoring” the performance and allowing Carpenter to continue.

Another standout moment came via a voice cameo from Samuel L. Jackson, who delivered a tongue-in-cheek meditation-style monologue that energized the crowd and played off his iconic film persona.

Together, these appearances transformed Carpenter’s set into a theatrical production rather than a standard concert, emphasizing narrative over collaboration. According to the BBC, the guest-driven format helped elevate the performance into one of the festival’s most talked-about moments, highlighting Carpenter’s ambition to merge pop music with cinematic storytelling.