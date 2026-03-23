Kacey Musgraves Covers Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” Dressed As Ronnie Dunn

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2026 - 12:35 PM

According to Stereogum.com, this spring, Kacey Musgraves will release her new LP, Middle Of Nowhere, which features appearances from country greats like Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert. The album does appear to be a more directly country record that Musgraves’ last few, although it looks like the artist doing the campiest version of the genre following the single “Dry Spell” that came out a couple of weeks ago.

Over the weekend, Musgraves took campy country to its extreme by dressing in drag to give a surprise Brooks & Dunn tribute at a Nashville bar. As Whiskey Riff points out, Musgraves was dressed up in a very specific Ronnie Dunn costume when she made her appearance at the South Broadway establishment Robert’s Western World on Saturday. Musgraves was evidently not announced by name and she was disguised in a fake beard, wig, aviator sunglasses and giant belt buckle.

But while performing her way through Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon,” the artist kept lowering her sunglasses and showing the bright eye shadow that would have given her identity away even if her voice did not. said country.iheart.com. Brooks & Dunn released “Neon Moon” in 199 and it was the third single and third country chart-topper from their debut album Brand New Man. When the duo remade the song for their 2019 album Reboot, they brought in Musgraves to sing the song with them and she covered it a few times on tour.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz