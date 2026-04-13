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Karol G Teams Up With Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez To Perform Unreleased Song During Coachella Set

April 13th, 2026 - 1:40 AM

Karol G Teams Up With Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez To Perform Unreleased Song During Coachella Set

During her historic headlining set at the Coachella 2026, Karol G performed an unreleased song with Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex. The collaboration, which appeared on her setlist as a new, unknown track featuring Gonzalez, marked a special moment during her pioneering performance as the first Latina to headline the festival.

Karol G speaks up for immigrants, makes Latinos proud at Coachella

Karol G knew she had an opportunity to do something special as the first Latina to headline the world-famous musical event and turned the evening into a celebration of femininity and Latino culture and colors, spotlighting what makes various nations unique and having plenty of fun in the meantime. The Colombian superstar brought out Becky G to perform their massive hit “MAMIII;” Mariah Angeliq and Wisin and special guests delivering an impressive, visually stunning set.

 

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