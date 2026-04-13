Karol G Teams Up With Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez To Perform Unreleased Song During Coachella Set

Home News Akeem Ivory April 13th, 2026 - 1:40 AM

During her historic headlining set at the Coachella 2026, Karol G performed an unreleased song with Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex. The collaboration, which appeared on her setlist as a new, unknown track featuring Gonzalez, marked a special moment during her pioneering performance as the first Latina to headline the festival.

Karol G knew she had an opportunity to do something special as the first Latina to headline the world-famous musical event and turned the evening into a celebration of femininity and Latino culture and colors, spotlighting what makes various nations unique and having plenty of fun in the meantime. The Colombian superstar brought out Becky G to perform their massive hit “MAMIII;” Mariah Angeliq and Wisin and special guests delivering an impressive, visually stunning set.

KAROL G junto a Greg Gonzales de Cigarettes After Sex presentando una nueva canción en Coachella 2026. KAROL G EN COACHELLA#KAROLCHELLA pic.twitter.com/QNeoYV6nkt — Access Karol G 🍍 (@BichotaAccess) April 13, 2026