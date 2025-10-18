King Princess Shares New Single “Cherry”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 18th, 2025 - 4:36 PM

Brooklyn artist King Princess has grabbed the spotlight again with her new song “Cherry.” This track adds more depth to her third album, Girl Violence, which came out last month. The release of “Cherry” follows exciting shows at Austin City Limits and comes just before she sets off on a big tour across North America. In her new song, King Princess mixes real and imaginary experiences to tell a story about a character named Cherry. Cherry is a larger-than-life, cartoon-like villain during the Girl Violence era. This made-up enemy is described with humor and style. It’s a creative way to look at themes like toxic behavior and finding oneself.

Cherry symbolizes the negative influences that lure and challenge people, making the song more than just a catchy tune; it’s also about personal strength and resilience. “Cherry” explores the common theme of wanting harmful relationships but ends with choosing self-empowerment and independence. King Princess sees this song as the “perfect ending to Girl Violence,” comparing it to the cherry on top of her recent artistic journey. Her lyrics and lively music connect with people who have faced similar struggles, both inside themselves and in their lives.

The album Girl Violence has been a fresh start for King Princess. After moving back to Brooklyn from Los Angeles, Straus overcame personal challenges to rediscover her creativity. Working with Jake Portrait and Aire Atlantica, she made an album that feels liberating and very personal. Her music explores heartbreak, love, and new freedom, giving listeners insight into her changing life. After releasing this album, King Princess will go on tour to perform Girl Violence. She’ll start in North America with important shows in her hometown of New York City and end the tour in Los Angeles. The tour aims to share her story and music with fans worldwide.