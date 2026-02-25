The Last Dinner Party Share New Single “Let’s Do It Again” From War Child’s HELP(2) Charity Album

Home News Juliet Paiz February 25th, 2026 - 6:02 PM

War Child Records have released Let’s Do It Again! by The Last Dinner Party, the latest single from the upcoming charity album HELP(2), which will be out on March 6. Recorded at Angel Studios and produced by James Ford and Animesh Ravel, the track is a vibrant, theatrical pop track that showcases the band’s energy and unique style.

The song explores the push and pull of a relationship you know you should walk away from, but find yourself drawn back to again and again. “It is an honour to be part of this project for a cause that means so much to us,” the band said. “Working with James was a joy, and we are grateful to War Child for inviting us to join the album.” The visualiser for the osng features a child running freely in water on a bright day. The song is powerful and features intense emotions with lyrics such as “Just let me love you again,” “Screaming into my pillow” and “You took the very last swing.”

HELP(2) continues the spirit of the original 1995 HELP album, bringing together a wide range of artists to support War Child UK’s work helping children affected by war around the world. Alongside The Last Dinner Party, contributors include Arctic Monkeys, Damon Albarn, Beabadoobee, Sampha, Wet Leg and many others. The recordings took place over one remarkable week at Abbey Road Studios, creating an atmosphere of collaboration and creativity.

The album also features a powerful visual element. Children were given cameras to capture life through their eyes in conflict zones including Ukraine, Gaza, Yemen and Sudan. These perspectives bring the album closer to the children it aims to support. Let’s Do It Again! is more than a song. It is part of a collective effort to bring attention, care and hope to children living through war, reminding us of the power of music to make a real difference.